TV Series

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new series “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s character isn’t pleased when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), a gay man having a crisis, shares his vision board. “Dream all you want, Joel, but this is the future,” she declares, gesturing at the beige room around her to indicate the world they’re...

www.greenwichtime.com

Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: An HBO tome, the story of Emmett Till’s mother, and the return of ‘All Creatures’

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Jan. 3-9. There’s no overestimating the role of HBO in the evolution of TV in the past 30 years. The cable channel completely changed the business model of the industry, the creative approach to TV series, the perception of TV (versus movies) in Hollywood, the low estimation by TV writers of viewer intelligence, and more.
TV SERIES
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Other Two’ Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Other Two’: HBO Max It’s telling that Pat Dubek (another unsurprisingly great performance from Molly Shannon) is the hardest-working woman in the industry, but not because she feeds off attention or wants to climb the fame ladder. It’s because she feels bad saying “no.” In a Season 2 filled with perfectly calibrated digs aimed at all corners of the entertainment business, “The Other Two” proved that it also had room to deal with some real emotion underneath. Few other comedies on TV can swing between...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
Person
Jay Duplass
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Bridget Everett
Stamford Advocate

The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Upends the Typical Superman Mythos With Flair: TV Review

Even though high schooler Naomi (Kaci Walfall) tells us in her opening voiceover that “everyone has a superhero origin story,” hers immediately looks different enough from most on TV to stand apart. For one, she follows in the footsteps of Javincia Leslie as The CW’s second Black woman to lead a DC superhero show, albeit one as different from “Batwoman” in tone and storyline as can be. From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship — and with canny, fluid pilot direction by Amanda Marsalis — the CW series feels something like if “Superman” blended up weekly comics with the sensibilities of a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Secret Files of Alex Mack.” For another, Walfall’s Naomi isn’t some moody outcast waiting in the wings for something amazing to happen to her, as is the case for so many other potential heroes. In fact, as the first episode conveys in an efficient and skillfully executed establishing scene, Naomi’s the cheerful life of the party who everyone’s glad to see the second she steps into a room. She’s warm, fun, and openly passionate about her “nerdier” interests — namely, and not coincidentally, comic book heroes like Superman, a fellow adoptee whose story she’s treasured as long as she can remember.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

The renewal news comes after Season 2 of the historical dramedy debuted in its entirety on Hulu on Nov. 19. In the second season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
TV SERIES
#Hbo
Collider

How HBO's 'How To With John Wilson' Creates Visual Poetry Unlike Anything Else On TV

“Hey, New York.” The simple yet soothing first words uttered at the beginning of each episode in the HBO docuseries How To With John Wilson might not initially strike one as poetic. It is, after all, a fairly common greeting. It is a simple hello to the city where the show sets itself. Yet the words uttered by the show’s host, John Wilson himself, serve as the beginning of what is a simultaneously gentle and glorious guide through the world that is unlike anything else you will see on television.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie Board ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ at Netflix

Netflix has added a pair of big names to its limited series All the Light We Cannot See. Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie will star opposite newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in the adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The four-part series comes from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment. All the Light We Cannot See centers on Marie-Laure (Loberti), a blind French teenager whose path crosses that of young German soldier Werner as they both try to survived the devastation of World War II in occupied France. The role of Werner has yet to be cast. Ruffalo (HBO’s I Know This Much Is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Parks & Recreation and Legion alumna Plaza, who will be a series regular, is the second confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, joining previously cast Michael Imperioli. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali Drama ‘The Plot’ Lands Series Pickup at Onyx Collective/Hulu

Tara Duncan’s Onyx Collective has won its first major bidding war. The brand, which will see its content live on Hulu, has landed rights to Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Sources say Duncan fought hard to land the drama as producers including Endeavor Content shopped the package and sought a straight-to-series order. (Sources note HBO also bid for the series but dropped out rather than offering the formal pickup.) The Plot, which will stream on Hulu, is described as a cat-and-mouse story that revolves around Jake, a struggling author, who commits an act of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hulu Orders Reboot Comedy to Series — Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast

Reboot, the upcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, has been ordered to series at Hulu, TVLine has learned. Also, Judy Greer will replace Leslie Bibb as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who “always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true,” per the official description. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key will star...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2: TV Review

The second season of Euphoria is preoccupied with a timeworn moral sentiment. “I don’t know if I’m a good person,” one character says tearfully during the first episode. “You’re not the good guy,” another exasperatedly declares later in the season. “I did not say you are not a good girl,” bemoans another. What makes a person “good” or “bad” might seem like a stodgy concern for a show whose popularity is built on a bleak and hyper-stylized portrayal of Gen Z antics. But futilely chasing an absolute answer is a rather fitting endeavor for the misguided, and stress-inducing, teen characters at...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The CW’s ‘Naomi’: TV Review

In perhaps the most “No duh” slice of voiceover ever written, The CW’s Naomi begins with its main character opining, “Every superhero has an origin story and this is mine.” Since Arrow launched in 2012, The CW has given us origin stories for quite literally hundreds of superheroes and villains, generally built on similarly paced introductions of characters, powers and obstacles. The primary takeaway from the early episodes of Naomi, developed by Ava DuVernay from the DC property by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, is that despite the proliferation of the formula, there are still origin stories we haven’t...
TV SERIES

