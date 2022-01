It’s no secret Dune is a dense novel. So when Denis Villeneuve revealed that he planned to divide the story into at least two movies, it was met with excitement... and then almost immediately by anxiousness when we learned that the filmmaker’s greenlight to film the second part of Dune was dependent on the success of the first. When the science fiction movie hit theaters, it hung over the cast and audiences heads. But as fans know, fear is the mind-killer, and following the first movie's commercial success, Dune: Part Two is, in fact, happening. The moment we all found out was met with glee from all involved.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO