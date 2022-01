Much like with a good book, the feelings you get from a powerful video games story can linger for days, months, or even years afterwards. The best PS5 story games don’t just tell a story, they actually invite you to live through it firsthand, sometimes making decisions that affect it and feeling for yourself what the characters feel. The super realistic graphics and immersive gameplay experience of the PS5 have transformed story games into something mesmerizing, where you feel like you’re really there and it’s actually happening.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO