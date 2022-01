There’s a new food trend that you may see in Paris that closely resembles your grandma’s or uncle’s kitchen, as African American soul food is quickly on the rise. Comforting southern recipes such as chicken and waffles, which have been highlighted on Netflix’s four-part docuseries, High on the Hog, have made their way to France thanks to restaurants such as Gumbo Yaya, Mama Jackson, Big Joe Soul Food Corner, and Juicy Pop Restaurant Soul Food & Comedy Jam.

