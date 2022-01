The Los Angeles Dodgers have established a system where they feel they can be competitive every season without needing to rebuild because of how well they manage their payroll and develop players. Their success has given them the formula that every team wants to replicate, which often causes other teams to try to hire front office personnel and coaches away from L.A. Two of the Dodgers' postseason opponents last year were run by executives who used to be in their front office.

