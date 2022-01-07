ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Czech Republic to end coal use by 2033, boost nuclear power

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — The new Czech government aims to phase out coal in energy production by 2033 while increasing the country’s reliance on nuclear and renewable sources, its policy program published on Friday said. Coal-fired power plants currently generate almost 50% of total Czech electricity output. “We...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Power grid copes with cold by burning oil, coal

THE NEW ENGLAND power grid on Tuesday coped with unusually cold temperatures and outages at several power plants and transmission lines by bringing additional power plants online and relying on oil and coal to generate roughly a fifth of the region’s electricity. ISO-New England, the operator of the region’s...
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

The world’s most powerful passports for 2022

There’s a widening gap between the global north and the global south when it comes to travel freedoms, says the first 2022 report by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. The firm’s Henley Passport Index, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
AFP

'No path ahead but the sea': Lebanese join migrant flow to EU

If he wasn't making good money smuggling irregular migrants to the European Union by sea, Ibrahim himself might have joined the growing exodus from crisis-hit Lebanon. "If I didn't work in this profession, I would have left, just like so many other people," said the 42-year-old trafficker, who asked to use a pseudonym when he spoke to AFP in the northern city of Tripoli. "Maybe I would have turned to someone to smuggle me out," he said, his face hidden by an anti-Covid surgical mask and a hoodie. Lebanon, in the throes of a brutal economic crisis, is no longer just a launchpad for Syrian refugees and other foreign migrants.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Dutch government sworn in with focus on climate

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth coalition government took office on Monday a record 10 months after elections, with pledges to spend big on climate change and coronavirus. But the path to his fourth government since 2010 was a difficult one, taking a record 271 days of negotiations after elections on March 17.
ENVIRONMENT
mining.com

Czechs look to exit coal by 2033 despite calls to move faster

The Czech Republic plans to “create conditions” to stop coal burning in just over a decade, but fell short of a concrete pledge to phase out the dirtiest of fossil fuels. The government plans to create an environment so that ending coal-fired power generation “could be possible by 2033,” it said in a policy program released on Friday. The nation’s coal commission had previously recommended a 2038 phase-out.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Kontrol Technologies ships BioCloud units to Qatar, Czech Republic

Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF) announces the shipping of BioCloud units to distributors in Qatar and the Czech Republic, as part of existing distribution agreements. The company also said the final phase of BioCloud testing by Health Canada is expected to be completed in Jan. or Feb. The testing is being conducted...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactors#Czech Republic#Renewable Energy#Ap#European#The European Union#Eu#The Associated Press
corpmagazine.com

Nuclear Power Concerns Outlast Decommissioning

LANSING (Capital News Service) — As Michigan and other states gradually move away from coal and other brown energy sources, there’s growing interest in carbon-free alternatives, including nuclear energy,. which some advocates call a “clean alternative” that now fuels 30% of Michigan’s total electricity. One...
LANSING, MI
101.9 KELO-FM

Czechs want tweaks to nuclear and gas conditions in EU green plan

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic will seek allies to change conditions for the inclusion of gas and nuclear power projects in the European Union’s hotly-debated green investment plan. In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission included gas and nuclear investments in new guidelines to finance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
omahanews.net

Germany looks to renewable power as it shuts nuclear plants

BERLIN, Germany: One year before it halts its decades-long use of nuclear power, Germany has shut down three of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation. "By significantly increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of the electricity grid, we can show that this is possible in Germany," said Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
dallassun.com

Five Global Powers Pledge to Avoid Nuclear Conflict

Five world powers have agreed to work together to stop the further spread of nuclear arms and to avoid nuclear conflict, according to a joint statement. 'We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented,' said the five permanent U.N. Security Council members China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States, collectively known as the P5.
POLITICS
CleanTechnica

Scotland Ends Coal Power With A Bang

Scotland recently demolished its last coal-fired power station, ending coal’s reign in the country with a literal bang – ending decades of reliance on the emissions-heavy fossil fuel. “Today’s event is a symbolic reminder that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland, as we work in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

Omicron takes over as Czech Republic’s dominant coronavirus variant

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the Czech Republic, the country’s National Institute of Public Health (SZU) said on Monday. The central European country of 10.7 million expects the Omicron wave to culminate in late January, with about...
HEALTH SERVICES
crossroadstoday.com

Russia: Infections could surge 6 times higher due to omicron

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday sounded the alarm about a looming surge of coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious omicron variant, but stopped short of announcing new restrictions in a hard-hit country where very few limits are in place. Russia already has by far Europe’s highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. "London has spent hundreds of years as a global financial centre. Brexit will not change that, certainly not anytime soon," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at Interactive Investor. The City, whose skyscraper offices are largely deserted by Covid restrictions, has yet to strike a post-Brexit deal with Brussels on equivalence, which would allow London-based firms to fully operate in Europe. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy