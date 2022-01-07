Davon Godchaux thinks the ‘sky is the limit’ for the Patriots defense

"I feel like we’re very good once we force teams to beat us."

Davon Godchaux celebrates after Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal attempt during the Patriots' win in December. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Celtics lost to the Knicks on a buzzer-beater on Thursday, 108-105. Boston will host New York in a rematch on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Bruins lost to the Wild, 3-2. The Bruins’ next game comes on Saturday in Tampa against the Lightning at 7 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots will be in Miami to play the Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. in the regular season finale.

Davon Godchaux on the Patriots’ defense: The Patriots, having already clinched a playoff berth at 10-6, currently hold the league’s top defense in points-against.

Still, one member of the defense feels that New England has a lot more room to grow as the postseason looms.

“I feel like once all 11 guys who are on the field at the time are keyed in…I feel like we’re the best defense in the NFL,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux told reporters on Thursday. “I feel like we’re very good once we force teams to beat us.

“When we don’t force teams to beat us and let them off the hook, you see things happen like a long run or maybe a touchdown,” Godchaux explained. “Just have to make sure we keep communicating with each other — all 11 guys on the field — and I think we’ll be good. Sky is the limit for us.”

The Patriots face the Dolphins on Sunday before heading into the playoffs. New England’s exact playoff matchup will depend on the results in Week 18.

Trivia: Davon Godchaux’s final season at LSU was in 2016. Who was LSU’s starting quarterback that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Patriots.

Revolution players called up: Four New England players were called up to their respective national teams. DeJuan Jones, Sebastian Lletget, and Matt Turner were called up by the United States while Arnór Traustason was called into the Icelandic squad.

It’s the first call-up for Jones, who has risen in recent seasons to become a dynamic left back for New England.

Bill Belichick breaks down some tape on the Dolphins:

Not great: The Celtics became just the second team to lose to the Knicks when leading by at least 25 points over the last 25 seasons. New York is now 2-229 in that scenario over that time period.

On this day: In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jaguars 28-3 behind three touchdown passes from Tom Brady and 4.5 sacks from Willie McGinest (a playoff record). It was the high-water mark for the first era of the Patriots’ dynasty, being the 10th consecutive postseason win in the flourishing partnership between Bill Belichick and Brady.

The run would finally come to an end the following week in Denver against the Broncos.

Daily highlight: It might not conclude the way that Celtics fans will want, but here’s every NBA buzzer-beater so far this season.

Trivia answer: Danny Etling