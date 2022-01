The need to address racial and ethnic inequities in the care of children and ensure all pediatricians are trained to actively be anti-racist in their delivery of care is critical, and yet deficiencies exist in our training programs to meet these needs Dr. Ndidi Unaka from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and 6 co-authors from around the country came together with the help of the American Board of Pediatrics to revise an existing entrustable professional activity (EPA) established in 2013 that called for residents to “apply public health principles and quality improvement methods to improve population health.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO