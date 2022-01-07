ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Michal Kempny: Demoted to taxi squad

 4 days ago

The Capitals assigned Kempny to the taxi squad Friday. The defenseman has...

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
CBS Sports

Capitals' Brett Leason: Drops to taxi squad

The Capitals reassigned Leason to the taxi squad Sunday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The 22-year-old has played in three games since rejoining the Capitals on Dec. 29. All told, Leason has managed six points through 25 NHL games this season.
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/09/22

After a busy Saturday slate, it’s a quiet day across the NHL. Just two games are on the schedule, though the results could be impactful nonetheless. Two teams currently in playoff position and two teams just outside the postseason picture square off as the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars meet this afternoon in a Central Division clash and the Anaheim Ducks host the Detroit Red Wings later tonight. For the other 28 teams, today will be used to plan for the week ahead, which could produce a busy day for roster moves even without much action on the ice. Keep up with these transactions here:
CBS Sports

Devils' Nolan Foote: Joins taxi squad

Foote was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday. Foote averaged 7:32 of ice time and recorded one hit through his two NHL appearances this season. The 21-year-old was likely displaced from the active roster in anticipation of Yegor Sharangovich returning from COVID-19 protocols.
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jacob Perreault: Dropped to taxi squad

Perreault was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday. Perreault posted a minus-1 rating in 11:05 of ice time during his NHL debut against the Rangers on Saturday. The 19-year-old winger may head back to AHL San Diego in the near future.
Washington Capitals
CBS Sports

Kings' Martin Frk: On taxi squad

The Kings reassigned Frk to the taxi squad Sunday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. Frk played two games this week and scored a goal. The 28-year-old figures to be first in line for a call-up if any of the Kings' regular forwards become unavailable for any reason.
CBS Sports

Jets' Cole Perfetti: On taxi squad

The Jets reassigned Perfetti to the taxi squad Sunday. Perfetti played 10:31 and had two shots on goal Thursday in his first NHL game since Oct. 16. The 20-year-old has yet to record a point in three games with Winnipeg and doesn't figure to get playing time once the Jets return to full health.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Vacates taxi squad

The Panthers sent Kiersted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Kiersted heads back to Charlotte after spending just over a week on Florida's taxi squad. The 23-year-old has a pair of points in five NHL games this season and could find himself back with the Panthers at some point.
CBS Sports

Jets' Dylan Samberg: On taxi squad

The Jets added Samberg to the taxi squad Sunday. Samberg has played with AHL Manitoba since recovering from a preseason ankle sprain and has recorded five assists in 16 games. His unimpressive production in the minors doesn't suggest he'll make his NHL debut this season unless absolutely necessary.
CBS Sports

Devils' Colton White: Returns to taxi squad

The Devils reassigned White to the taxi squad Sunday. The defenseman logged six minutes of ice time Saturday in Columbus. White figures to float between the AHL, taxi squad and NHL rosters until New Jersey's regular defenseman return to full health.
