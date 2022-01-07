Attempted murder charge for Jefferson man who was shot by Adair County deputy

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A Jefferson man is facing more charges after an incident in Adair County that involved a police chase and an officer-involved shooting.



Officials say Charles Bradshaw was shot by Deputy Josh Armstrong last month after taking off from a traffic stop and ramming into another deputy’s car.

He’s now being charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was already charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony, eluding, and several traffic violations related to the incident.

Bradshaw remains in the Adair County Jail.

Deputy Armstrong, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, is on administrative leave while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into the case. That is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting.

