Actress Julia Fox confirms she and Kanye West are dating and describes ‘Cinderella moment’ in hotel room

By Tina Campbell
 4 days ago
Actress Julia Fox has opened up about her fledgling romance with rapper Kanye West in a new interview complete with photos of the couple hanging out and kissing.

Explaining that she met 44-year-old West - who recently legally changed his name to Ye - on New Year’s Eve, she said that they had an "instant connection."

"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," the Uncut Gems star said of their second date in a piece for Interview magazine.

Fox says that, after seeing the play, she and West went to "one of my favorite restaurants," the NYC eatery Carbone. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" she said. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."

The surprises didn’t end there as afterwards he took her back to his hotel - to put clothes on!

“He had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” she gushed to the publication.

Reflecting on the future of the relationship, which she describes as “organic,” the mother-of-one said: "I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

It’s an odd move for West, who up until recently has been very vocal about his hopes of reconciling with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares four children.

Kardashian is currently dating Saturday Night Live funny man Pete Davidson, 28.

