Friday One Sheet: SUNDOWN

By Kurt Halfyard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe posted the superb trailer earlier this week, and now this excellent poster for Michel Franco's Sundown. I have said, time and time again, that I am a sucker for orange and pink posters, and this is no exception. I...

A BANQUET Trailer Serves Up Tantalizing, Unnerving Thrills

From watching the new trailer for A Banquet, I am seized with a sense of unease and uncertainty which, as it happens, are usually good indicators for something good on the way. We shared a clip from the film back in September, when it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now that it's heading for release next month, the trailer teases tantalizing thrills. Or something.
Tim Roth confronts his mortality in the ‘Sundown’ trailer

As you might know, it’s been a hard couple of months for the specialty market in the film world. Certain arthouse features haven’t had the impact that some might have hoped, and a lot of long-running theaters are depending on their repertoire programs in order to keep folks flowing through the door and headed to the concession stand. Michel Franco’s Sundown, a beautiful and melancholic drama featuring an excellent and fascinating performance from Tim Roth, might not be the film to bring them back in full force, but one can always hope. Bleecker Street’s trying their best anyway, and they dropped a brand-new trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday. Give this one a view, why don’t you? It’s not like it’s going to rot your eyeballs or anything.
Trailer and Poster for Tim Roth's Upcoming Drama SUNDOWN

A trailer and poster have been released for the dramatic film Sundown starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan, and Samuel Bottomley. The film was written and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, who previously made Daniel and Ana, After Lucia, April's Daughter, and New Order.
SUNDOWN Starring Tim Roth & Charlotte Gainsbourg Gets A First Trailer And Poster

Catch the brand new trailer for SUNDOWN. Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
Yellow Veil Releases THE MIDNIGHT SWIM with Gorgeous Poster & Great Features

If there is a Sarah Adina Smith fan club out there, I want to be a member. Her debut feature, The Midnight Swim, is a work of creeping strangeness, tenderness, sorrow, and fear. Her sophomore film, Buster's Mal Heart, starring a pre-Oscar™ Rami Malik, is even more strange and disturbing, in the best way possible. We announced last month that Yellow Veil had acquired The Midnight Swim for home and VOD release.
Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

After years of speculation, Gareth Evans’ highly influential Indonesian martial arts action film The Raid is finally set to get a U.S.-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. Hughes will direct the film for Netflix with Bay and XYZ Films producing. Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in...
Review: A HERO By Any Other Name

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, the prickly drama from Iran stars Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, and Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy. Sometimes, the more you know about someone, the less you like them. A Hero. The film opens Friday, January 7 in select U.S. theaters via Amazon Studios and will be available January...
‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
Ethan Hawke and Abel Ferrara on ‘Zeros and Ones,’ Shaping the Film as They Went Along, and the Unusual Opening to the Film

From writer/director Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant), the political thriller Zeros and Ones is set in Italy and follows a soldier (Ethan Hawke), who comes to the pandemic city of Rome to stop a terrorist bombing. While there, he searches for information about his imprisoned revolutionary brother (also Hawke), unsure of whether he’s alive or dead, and hoping for anything that could help him stop the Vatican from being blown up.
Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
Big Bang Theory star's new movie adds Scandal and Scream actors

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar's new movie The Storied Life of AJ Fikry has added two more big names to its cast, with Scream's David Arquette and Scandal actor Scott Foley both joining. Deadline reports that the pair will join the previously announced Nayyar, as well as Pretty...
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
