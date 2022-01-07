Friday One Sheet: SUNDOWN

As you might know, it’s been a hard couple of months for the specialty market in the film world. Certain arthouse features haven’t had the impact that some might have hoped, and a lot of long-running theaters are depending on their repertoire programs in order to keep folks flowing through the door and headed to the concession stand. Michel Franco’s Sundown, a beautiful and melancholic drama featuring an excellent and fascinating performance from Tim Roth, might not be the film to bring them back in full force, but one can always hope. Bleecker Street’s trying their best anyway, and they dropped a brand-new trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday. Give this one a view, why don’t you? It’s not like it’s going to rot your eyeballs or anything.

