Darlings of the avant garde metal sphere, Imperial Triumphant have had their share of successes that add truth to their moniker. Their latest LP, 2020’s Alphaville, firmly moved the band out of black metal’s rigid shadow and into their own darkened space, gaining the admiration of fans and critics alike as well as claiming the number three spot in our Top 40 Albums of 2020 list. The NYC trio are anything but content to stay idle, however, and have returned to deliver a redux of their 2015 track “Black Psychedelia,” only available as part of the Decibel Flexi Series! If you wish to claim this slab of blackened gold for yourself, be sure to sign up for a deluxe Decibel subscription by Monday, January 10 at noon EST. Don’t be left in the dark, secure yours today!

