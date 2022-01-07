Inflation soars to record 5 percent in 19 countries using euro

Inflation hit a record high last month in countries using the euro currency, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Eurostat, the European Union office that handles such statistics, found that prices for consumers rose 5 percent across the 19 countries that use the euro in December compared to the previous year.

This inflation reading is the highest in history for the euro currency, since record-keeping began in 1997.

The higher prices come amid rising worries about inflation in the United States, which saw prices rise the most in decades in 2021 amid economic turbulence related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AP reported that food and energy costs in the Eurozone led the inflation increase. Energy prices rose by 26 percent last year, while food prices rose from 2.2 percent in November to 3.2 percent in December, according to Eurostat.

The prices of goods rose at a 2.9 percent pace, while service prices dropped by 2.4 percent likely due to decreased demand for travel.

The previous record for inflation in the Eurozone was 4.9 percent and was set in November.

The European Central Bank predicts a lower inflation rate of less than 2 percent by the end of the year, though some policymakers are warning of a higher inflation risk.