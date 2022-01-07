ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation soars to record 5 percent in 19 countries using euro

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Inflation hit a record high last month in countries using the euro currency, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Eurostat, the European Union office that handles such statistics, found that prices for consumers rose 5 percent across the 19 countries that use the euro in December compared to the previous year.

This inflation reading is the highest in history for the euro currency, since record-keeping began in 1997.

The higher prices come amid rising worries about inflation in the United States, which saw prices rise the most in decades in 2021 amid economic turbulence related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AP reported that food and energy costs in the Eurozone led the inflation increase. Energy prices rose by 26 percent last year, while food prices rose from 2.2 percent in November to 3.2 percent in December, according to Eurostat.

The prices of goods rose at a 2.9 percent pace, while service prices dropped by 2.4 percent likely due to decreased demand for travel.

The previous record for inflation in the Eurozone was 4.9 percent and was set in November.

The European Central Bank predicts a lower inflation rate of less than 2 percent by the end of the year, though some policymakers are warning of a higher inflation risk.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
NBC Los Angeles

Rising Inflation in India Could Become a ‘Pain Point' for the Economy

Surging inflation will continue to be a significant pain-point for India's economy as the country grapples with a third wave of Covid-19 infections., according to an economist. Inflation has been a concern for India for over three years now, said Charu Chanana, lead economist, Asia at Continuum Economics, an independent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices#The Associated Press#European Union#Ap#Eurozone#The European Central Bank
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Sunak’s tax hikes and soaring inflation to deliver £1,660 pay cut for UK workers

Tax hikes and soaring bills will deliver the biggest shock to household incomes for almost half a century, and risk knocking the UK’s fragile economic recovery off course, experts have warned.A person earning £30,000 will see their take-home pay plunge by £1,660 thanks to soaring living costs, stagnant wages and tax increases, according to new calculations by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). The effective pay cut includes paying £250 more in national insurance contributions and £150 more in income tax. Poorer households, which spend more of their incomes on essentials like energy, will be hit even harder, with...
INCOME TAX
albuquerqueexpress.com

Euro area's inflation hits highest level in 25 years: statistics

BRUSSELS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Inflation in the eurozone hit a new record of 5 percent in December, the European Union's statistical arm Eurostat said on Friday. Preliminary data from Eurostat shows that this was the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997. It breaks the record of 4.9 percent set in November.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Euro Zone Inflation Jumps to 5% in December, Hitting Another Record High

The euro zone's inflation rate hit another record high in December, coming in at 5% according to preliminary data released Friday. Inflation has been under the spotlight after consecutive increases in recent months, with money managers debating whether the European Central Bank should be taking a more aggressive stance to combat rising prices.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Omicron dents euro zone's economic rebound; inflation at record high

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone economic sentiment dropped more than expected last month while inflation hit another record high, indicating the economy is under renewed stress as surging coronavirus infections force governments to tighten restrictions. With infections breaking records almost daily as the Omicron variant sweeps across Europe, growth is likely...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Struggles, Even After Record Surge in Eurozone Inflation

EUR/USD stalls after inflation hits new milestone high. As ECB seen as unlikely to respond with policy change. Likely to wait patiently in 2022 for inflation to dissipate. Lagging behind Fed, leaving EUR struggling for traction. Image © Adobe Images. The Euro to Dollar exchange rate was unable to...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Euro ignores inflation jump, dollar awaits U.S. job data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course for an on-week gain before the release of U.S. labour data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. While markets eagerly awaited the U.S. job update, traders were...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at least a decade. President Tayyip Erdogan's government also sharply raised electricity and natural gas prices on January 1. Gas, car insurance and some bridge toll prices also rose significantly, further straining an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Eurozone Inflation to Ease Slightly; Bad News for Euro?

The flash inflation estimates for December will hit the market on Friday at 10:00 GMT. The headline rate is anticipated to edge lower, but remain extremely elevated. Upcoming data are not expected to offer the much needed positive relief for the euro, which had its worst year against the US dollar since 2015, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to speed up its normalization plans.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish lira slips as inflation seen soaring higher

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The lira slid as much as 4% against the dollar on Tuesday as Turkey girded for inflation to rise further after touching a 19-year peak, even as President Tayyip Erdogan said the worst of the economic turmoil was left behind. The currency weakened as far...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Turkey's inflation soars to 36%, setting a new record for Erdogan era

Turkey's annual rate of inflation has hit a 19-year high as a currency collapse sends the cost of imports soaring. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, consumer prices soared 36% in December compared to the same month the previous year. Prices are now rising at their fastest pace since September 2002. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party came to power later that year.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

441K+
Followers
52K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy