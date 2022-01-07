ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Aikman Is Hoping To Score With Eight Brewing Co

By Hudson Lindenberger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is hoping that the residents of Texas are looking for a low-cal, low-carb beer the next time they visit their favorite watering hole or retail establishment. That is the impetus behind his entry into the beer business with the upcoming launch of a new...

mediapost.com

Katy Perry, Troy Aikman Launch Healthier Drink Products

Image above: De Soi co-founders Katy Perry (left) and Morgan McLachlan. Celebs Katy Perry and Troy Aikman have plunged into healthier drinking with De Soi non-alcoholic RTDs and Eight Elite Light Lager, respectively. During a Las Vegas show two weeks ago, pop star Perry reportedly dispensed and drank beer from...
CELEBRITIES
cheddar.com

Troy Aikman Dishes on His Own Light Beer Brand, Faves for Super Bowl LVI

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about his own brand of organic light beer called Eight (his jersey number with the Dallas Cowboys) and explained that he's had an interest in the industry since his days working for a distributor during college. "These brands that are on the market have been there for a long time and [I] felt that it was time for something fresh, something new, and I thought that we could do it in a way that was a better-for-you beer' and that's what we've done," he said. Aikman also provided some insight into the upcoming NFL playoffs and noted that he doesn't see a clear frontrunner for this year's Vince Lombardi trophy.
NFL
WFAA

1-on-1 with Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, about Cowboys-49ers

DALLAS — Troy Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, and in three straight NFC Championships, he quarterbacked the Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, furthering the greatest postseason rivalry in the history of the league. The Cowboys legend went 1-on-1 with WFAA's...
NFL
Mashed

The Name Of Troy Aikman's New Beer Gives A Nod To His NFL Career

If you are a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, chances are you know who Troy Aikman is. However, for those who may not be familiar, Aikman was a quarterback hero for this storied Texas-based NFL franchise. Per the Dallas Cowboys website, Aikman spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl rings with the team over the course of his career before forging a career in broadcasting (via Fox Sports). Well, Aikman is not one to rest on his laurels and is entering the arena of celebrity-created alcohol. Enter Aikman. The baller has created his own beer, joining the likes of 1990s band Hanson with their Mmmhops pale ale and the Grateful Dead with their Dogfish Head American Beauty. Each of these artists chose names that were derived from their music and had significant meanings (via Men's Journal). And Aikman did something similar, except with football.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Michele Tafoya to Work Final NFL Game for NBC Sports at Super Bowl LVI

After more than a decade with NBC Sports, Michele Tafoya will work her final game as a sideline reporter for the company at Super Bowl LVI. In a statement, Tafoya suggested that she wanted to explore professional areas outside of NFL sideline reporting. “Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job,” Tafoya said. “But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Terry Bradshaw Documentary Special From HBO Sports and NFL Films to Debut in February

“Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep,” a new special that examines the life of beloved Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 1, the network announced on Tuesday. The special will combine archival footage and direct interviews with the four-time Super Bowl champion with recordings of his successful stage show. Bradshaw began a recent series of live performances featuring singing, storytelling and self-reflecting at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Mo. in August 2021. “There is no one in sports quite like Terry Bradshaw,” said the special’s director and producer Keith Cossrow. “He’s been in our lives...
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

To Celebrate Steelers’ Victory, Primanti Brothers Offering Free Sandwiches To All Chrises And Boswells

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Wizard of Bos, Bo$well, the kicker, whatever you call him, he’s been money in the bank for the Steelers and that will now be an asset for many in Pittsburgh. In honor of the Steelers winning an overtime thriller against the rival Ravens in Week 18, Primanti Brothers is offering free sandwiches to anyone named Chris or Boswell starting on Monday. “There’s no reason not to celebrate,” said Adam Golomb, interim Placekicker and President, Primanti Bros. “It’s 2022, so let’s raise a glass, a sandwich, and a foot to new life in the postseason.” All Chrises and all Boswells must show proper identification to verify their identity to get their free sandwich. There’s also one other perk. If your name is Chris Boswell and you’ve kicked a game-winner…that’s good for free sandwiches for life. The sandwiches will be available for both dine-in and call-in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Sponsorship News

A NASCAR driver’s controversial new sponsorship was trending on social media earlier this weekend. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old NASCAR driver, has a new “Let’s Go Brandon” sponsorship with a crypto company. The LGB coin announced this weekend a reported eight-figure sponsorship with the NASCAR Xfinity Series...
MOTORSPORTS
Forbes

Forbes

