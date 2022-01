This week’s film breakdown analyzes Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers defense. Staley had a meteoric rise to become the Chargers coach in 2021, and while his team is just one win away from a playoff berth, there are areas he’s disappointed. His signature, the defense, has been a bottom 3 unit the entire year, so what gives? How did he have such an incredible defense in 2020 with the Rams, and why is it so bad now with the Chargers?

