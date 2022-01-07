These 10 Beer Cocktails Are the Winning Plays Your Game Day Menu Needs

You might say that picking up unusual flavors of classic candy is a hobby of mine. Mango Kit Kats? You know I’ve sampled ’em. Sugar Cookie M&M’s? Bought a bag long before Christmas. It’s always an adventure to try something brand-new, even if it’s something a little…different. But that’s the fun in it, right?
Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
Food drive-up/ pick-up events have become more popular during the pandemic - and I think it's a great idea! You can get your carnival and food truck favorites while limiting contact with others. There's a new pick-up event coming to West Michigan soon - If you're a Polish food fan,...
I used to think I needed soda for a boost of caffeine or sugar. During the early days of the pandemic, however, I couldn't purchase my favorite soda from the grocery store. I wasn't drinking it in restaurants. And to my surprise, my energy levels didn't drop. Fast forward to...
The historic structure at 1717 W. 9th Street has lived many lives. Built by Pabst Brewing Co. in 1911, it’s been a saloon, a casino, a jazz venue, and even a fetish club, and the latest owners are paying homage to that rich past with 9th & State. Heather...
“Boursin has a great texture,” says Carmine di Giovanni, managing partner at David Burke Hospitality Management. “It doesn’t have that outside layer of skin like brie or camembert and sometimes that skin that can give off a mouthfeel some people don’t like—Boursin has a great, smooth flavor and there aren’t many people who don’t like it.”
Chicken cutlets are a godsend when it comes to quick and easy meals. The thin slices are perfect for searing and frying, but they also make great options if you're just looking for a piece of meat you know will quickly cook evenly. Since chicken cutlets are just chicken breasts that have been cut in half — and typically pounded to be even thinner — using them is a frugal option because you won't have to buy as much meat, even for a family of carnivores. As if the ease and convenience of chicken cutlets wasn't enough, they also make some pretty tasty meals. And our top-rated chicken cutlet recipes are ones you'll want to have on repeat. Scroll through to find our best (and easiest) chicken cutlet recipes.
Fluffy couscous pairs superbly with chicken. Nutty and versatile, it makes a great addition to aromatic Moroccan stews and tagines, to chicken salad bowls, and to grilled chicken, too. In this tasty collection of hearty dinner recipes that feature both chicken and couscous, you'll find all of these recipes, plus an authentic Algerian couscous dish, Greek-inspired lemon chicken and couscous soup, and much more.
If you want to reduce your coffee consumption but aren't completely ready to give up caffeine, a cup of matcha in the morning may just be the switch you need. Matcha — a fine powder made of ground green tea leaves — is high in antioxidants that promote brain, heart, and liver health, and it may even reduce your likelihood of cancer. Because the young tea leaves that are used for matcha are specially grown and processed, matcha's earthy taste is nowhere near as bitter as coffee, and it's far less likely to trigger acid reflux symptoms. And, most importantly, the caffeine in matcha can keep you alert, but it won't make you as jittery as coffee can. Scroll through to find matcha drinks like matcha latte, matcha smoothie, iced matcha, and more for that gentle lift you're looking for.
(Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes. This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. The holidays might be over, but those short days, long evenings and snowed-in mornings are anything but over. And if there's one thing that pairs nicely with sub-freezing temperatures and the fluffy white stuff, it's a cozy blanket and a game of cards.
Blood oranges, with their vibrant hue and fresh flavor, will add a little color to even the gloomiest days. Plus, the winter fruit is chock-full of vitamin C — an absolute essential during the cooler months. Whether you're looking for a fruit-forward dinner or a sweet citrus dessert, you'll find a gorgeous new favorite in this collection of our very best blood orange recipes.
Mushroom risotto is a dish that's able to do the impossible; it's comforting and cozy, but it also has a luxurious feel. Some cooks find risotto intimidating, but if you stick to the recipe and stir for the right amount of time, you'll realize it's not a panic-inducing dish after all. Scroll through to check out our best mushroom risotto recipes, from porcini mushroom risotto to chanterelle risotto and even Instant Pot mushroom risotto. Many of these recipes are simple enough for first-timers, and some of them omit the dreaded stovetop stirring altogether.
Sultry desserts laced with spicy ingredients like ginger, cayenne, and pepper make the perfectly unexpected addition to your Valentine's Day. Familiar favorites get a deliciously spicy kick that turns up the heat in the best way possible. In search of a unique treat to share with your sweetheart? From red-hot cinnamon ice cream to peppercorn-dotted chocolate bark, we have the spicy and sweet dessert recipes that will make you fall in love all over again.
Smoked salmon is an essential pantry item for turning simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy lunches, or satisfying main dishes. This collection features a springtime asparagus and smoked salmon salad, an orzo pasta salad with chunks of thick smoked salmon and kale, a smoked salmon poke bowl with avocado and brown, and much more. Make superb smoked salmon salads with these quick and easy recipes that look pretty, too!
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're trying to eat less meat in 2022, you might be eyeing the plant-based nuggets in the supermarket freezers. But as soon as you go to grab a bag, you'll find that there are almost too many options to choose from. So, which meatless nugget tastes the most like the real thing? I taste-tested the six most popular brands to find out.
Couscous pasta has a nutty taste and a sturdy texture that can absorb so many flavors, making it the perfect choice for salads. In this collection of our best couscous salad recipes, choose from a Moroccan-inspired Israeli couscous and lentil salad packed with Middle Eastern flavors, a Mediterranean couscous and chickpea salad with a lemon-tahini dressing, a Greek-style couscous and feta salad for a sensational party-size summer salad, and more.
You are likely coming off a holiday sugar high, with all the sweets and special candies that you only eat during December. But while your sugar buzz is still cruising, ready your belly for two new sweets you're going to absolutely want to try right away. Kit Kat just unveiled...
Tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world for good reason. People have consumed tea for millennia, both as a beverage and for medicinal purposes. One could argue that, among other things, the demand for tea altered the very fate of the world and human history. It's so ever-present in peoples' lives we can often take it for granted. But if you've ever brewed an old favorite tea from your stash only to have it taste weak and disappointing, then you've suffered firsthand the consequences of poor tea storage. Read on to learn the best way to store tea, how to lengthen tea's shelf life, and how long tea lasts when it's properly stored.
