Betty White died of natural causes, her agent Jeff Witjas confirmed on Monday. “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.” Witjas didn’t immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment. Witjas’ statement comes amid false reports and speculation from social media users that White had gotten a Covid-19 booster shot, leading to her death three...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO