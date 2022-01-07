BRR: National Championship Preview!

Clemson missed out on the College Football Playoff this season for the first time since 2014, making one of the most intriguing questions for the Tigers’ program for 2022 an obvious one: Can Clemson get back (...)
Look back more than 25 years and Kansas State had already emerged from the wilderness as a rising threat in college football circles. The Wildcats won nine games in each of the 1993 and 1994 seasons and the chunk-yardage play was an emphasis often through use of spread formations and on the strength of Chad May’s arm.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
O'Brien helped the Crimson Tide rank sixth in the nation with 494.6 yards per game on an explosive 6.70 yards per play with the third-highest scoring output at 41.4 points per game this season, but that high-powered offense failed to deliver in the playoff. Get the fastest scores, stats, news,...
It look less than two minutes of play in the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia for debate to ensue. What initially appeared to be a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young lost the football was overturned after replay review determined Young's motion as an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, negating Georgia of the opening points of the game.
Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
Behind Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, the Bulldogs took down Alabama 33-18 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and captured their first national championship since 1980. The way that Bennett performed on the field this year, capped by the College Football Playoff, begs the question on what the next step in his career is.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more structure when it comes to NIL in college football. On Sunday, the seven-time national champion opened up about name, image and likeness. Saying, he thinks it’s good for players. But, there needs to be regulations. “Name, image and likeness is...
Skip Bayless went on Twitter to beg Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams not to follow Lincoln Riley to USC as rumors of a reunion swirl. The possibility of Caleb Williams joining Lincoln Riley at USC is veering toward probability. The former Sooners quarterback was in Los Angeles over the weekend, posting...
Comments / 0