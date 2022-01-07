ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County says residents may see delays in trash, recycling and yard waste pickup

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Solid Waste is notifying residents that there may be delays in pickup starting Monday, Jan. 10, due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

The county said the contracted haulers are reporting critical staffing shortages.

Regardless of the potential delays, Solid Waste customers should still put out their garbage, recycling and yard waste on their normally scheduled days.

The county has asked its contracted haulers to prioritize placing the majority of available staff on garbage collection from both residential and commercial areas. After that, they will prioritize recycling and then yard waste.

If your yard waste isn’t picked up on the regularly scheduled day, the routes will be noted and haulers will collect on a later day. The county said there is no need to call Solid Waste or the hauler.

If your trash isn’t picked up, click here to find your collection area and your hauler’s contact number. You can also complete a Request For Action form to notify Solid Waste.

If your recycling isn’t picked up on your scheduled day, contact Solid Waste.

Residents are asked to reduce the amount of yard waste they are placing out for pickup, if possible.

As soon as collection crews are able to return to work, regular collections will resume, the county said.

Lee County Solid Waste residential customers reside in unincorporated Lee County as well as the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero, City of Sanibel and the Town of Fort Myers Beach. Please note: There will be no change to collection schedules on the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, which is Monday, Jan. 17.

