Local restaurants and bars alike debuted beautiful new spaces in Las Vegas over the past year, and many embraced original artwork and murals to anchor them. Restaurants found ways to incorporate trees indoors, pay homage to the Amalfi Coast, and even add some plants in the form of cacti, whether live or on the wallpaper. Creative uses of LED remained a powerful Vegas motif, as did lush colors and fabrics for chair and banquette design. Read on to see some of the prettiest new restaurants to open in Las Vegas in 2021, both on and off the Strip.

