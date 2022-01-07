ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mich. school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley heading to trial, bond to be revisited

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

The teenage suspect in Michigan's deadly Oxford High School shooting has been bound over for trial after he waived his right to a preliminary exam in Rochester district court Friday morning. In a brief court appearance from the Oakland County Jail, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley said he understood his rights...

www.gazettextra.com

Michigan State
