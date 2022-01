As we leave behind a year that undoubtedly was a difficult one for many and enter 2022, I encourage you to take a different approach to resolutions. Rather than getting caught up in the needless pressure to massively transform yourself, slow down and think about things in a way that will allow you to make smart, healthy, and small changes that will last beyond just the next few weeks. Changes that will reinforce behaviors and help keep you motivated beyond January.

IKEA ・ 10 DAYS AGO