Boil water advisory for portions of Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson and Electric City Utilities has issued a limited precautionary boil water advisory for portions of the city. The advisory is for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice as a precautionary measure.

The advisory is due to a water main break in the area of North Main Street near Wendy’s.

The streets and areas affected are:

Tanglewood Drive

Eskew Circle

Forest Hill Drive

Barnard E Bee Street

Beauregard Avenue

Bedford Forest Avenue

Jeb Stewart Avenue

Joe Wheeler Drive

Belvedere Shopping Center

Anderson Mall

East North Avenue from Jeb Stewart to Main Street

Main Street from East North Avenue to Forrest Hill Drive

