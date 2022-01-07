ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Boil water advisory for portions of Anderson

By Joshua Kuhn
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bv5d3_0dfTKXU900

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson and Electric City Utilities has issued a limited precautionary boil water advisory for portions of the city. The advisory is for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice as a precautionary measure.

The advisory is due to a water main break in the area of North Main Street near Wendy’s.

The streets and areas affected are:
Tanglewood Drive
Eskew Circle
Forest Hill Drive
Barnard E Bee Street
Beauregard Avenue
Bedford Forest Avenue
Jeb Stewart Avenue
Joe Wheeler Drive
Belvedere Shopping Center
Anderson Mall
East North Avenue from Jeb Stewart to Main Street
Main Street from East North Avenue to Forrest Hill Drive

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Government
City
Anderson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Shopping Center#North Avenue#Barnard#Electric City Utilities#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy