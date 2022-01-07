Boil water advisory for portions of Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson and Electric City Utilities has issued a limited precautionary boil water advisory for portions of the city. The advisory is for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice as a precautionary measure.
The advisory is due to a water main break in the area of North Main Street near Wendy’s.
The streets and areas affected are:
Tanglewood Drive
Eskew Circle
Forest Hill Drive
Barnard E Bee Street
Beauregard Avenue
Bedford Forest Avenue
Jeb Stewart Avenue
Joe Wheeler Drive
Belvedere Shopping Center
Anderson Mall
East North Avenue from Jeb Stewart to Main Street
Main Street from East North Avenue to Forrest Hill Drive
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.
Comments / 0