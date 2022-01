This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the beginning of December of 2021, the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, along with the Sedalia Police Department and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, joined together in a month-long investigation on Christopher Lee Hill, aged 39. Hill resides in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive in Pettis County. During the investigation, Detectives gathered enough information to execute a search warrant on the residence.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO