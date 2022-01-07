WEEKEND SCENE: Gaze at the skies during Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument’s Night Sky Program
Florissant, Colo. — People from all across Southern Colorado are invited to gaze at the skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more during the park’s Night Sky Program.First Friday in downtown Colorado Springs starts January 7
On Friday, Jan. 7, people are encouraged to meet on the front patio of the visitor center at 7 p.m. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $10 per adult (15 and younger are free).
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video (online) and a bookstore (open on weekends only).Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance announces new partnerships for 2022
For additional information, call (719) 748-3253 or visit www.nps.gov/flfo .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0