Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists he is not asking for “crazy stuff” but wants to be appreciated in his new contract.The Egypt international has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal and has reiterated whether he stays or goes remains in the hands of the club.Reports have claimed Salah is looking for a weekly salary of more than £300,000, which would smash the Reds’ wage structure and would represent a significant departure as owner Fenway Sports Group is reluctant to hand out lucrative contracts to players once they reach 30, which he does in June.However, for a player...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO