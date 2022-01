In the days before Amazon, the department store was the crème de la crème of the American shopping scene. While older readers may remember going to Sears for a new refrigerator or spending a Saturday shopping for school clothes with their mother at JCPenney, today's New York City-based readers might have done their Christmas shopping in the famous Macy's on 34th Street just a few weeks ago. Designed to be glamorous and elegant in everything down to the architecture, department stores like J.L. Hudson and Marshall Fields found their home in the ritzy American consumer culture of the early 20th century (via National Museum of American History). Alongside everything from the latest trends in fashion and the most modern appliances, department stores found another way to attract customers: food and drink.

