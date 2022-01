More than 100 BREEZE bus routes have been canceled in the past week because of staffing issues, according to the North County Transit District. On NCTD’s Twitter page, @GoNCTD, they post updates on ride statuses for their various systems, including BREEZE bus routes and COASTER and SPRINTER train service. Their posts include when transit is running behind, resuming normal service or being canceled.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO