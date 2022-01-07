Guinness Book of World Records: World’s tallest dog

2022 looks to be another big year for Florida tourism, and at Orlando’s ICON Park, it won’t be just a big year, it’s going to be a taller year!. When ICON Park’s Slingshot and Drop Tower open on Tuesday they will be adding over 700 feet of soaring thrills to the Orlando Entertainment District’s skyline. ICON Park is already the home to the world’s tallest swing ride and one of the tallest observation wheels in the world, but with the addition of these new “world’s tallest” thrill rides, adrenaline junkies will be standing in line to experience these new giants!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO