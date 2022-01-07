ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Guinness Book of World Records: World’s tallest dog

By Giovanna Mengarelli
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder just how tall the tallest dog in the world is? Is this dog who holds a Guinness World record still alive and walking around?. We might have a certain idea of what dog breed holds this record, and if you’re sitting at home thinking of a Great Dane, then...

dogoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
Longview News-Journal

Dog Is The World's Bravest Mom | The Dodo

This brave dog might be the world's best mom — watch her turn into a puppy when she gets to run again. Check out Instagram for updates on Dora: http://thedo.do/balam_says. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#The Guinness World Record#Dog Breed
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando’s ICON Park is set to open the world’s tallest drop tower, slingshot

2022 looks to be another big year for Florida tourism, and at Orlando’s ICON Park, it won’t be just a big year, it’s going to be a taller year!. When ICON Park’s Slingshot and Drop Tower open on Tuesday they will be adding over 700 feet of soaring thrills to the Orlando Entertainment District’s skyline. ICON Park is already the home to the world’s tallest swing ride and one of the tallest observation wheels in the world, but with the addition of these new “world’s tallest” thrill rides, adrenaline junkies will be standing in line to experience these new giants!
ORLANDO, FL
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
goodshomedesign.com

Cherry Blossom Tree Made From Over 800,000 LEGO Bricks Breaks Guinness World Record

Cherry blossom trees are the iconic trees of Japan, and there are several festivals held each year where people go to celebrate the blossoming of these beautiful flowers. However, the blooming period is very short and many people are left out, never being able to witness the unique event. But LEGOLAND Japan decided to pay homage to the cherry blossom tree and offer the opportunity for visitors to see it in its glory all year round.
WORLD
TMZ.com

World's Rarest Tiger Born at London Zoo, Naming Contest Underway

With the tragedy at the Naples Zoo, it's heartening to know one of the rarest tigers in the world was born at the London Zoo, and to celebrate, the zoo has started a naming contest. The baby is a Sumatran tiger ... they are few and far between ... an...
ANIMALS
westorlandonews.com

Icon Park Becomes ‘Land of Giants’ with Three World’s Tallest Attractions

The Orlando SlingShot and Orlando FreeFall have opened at ICON Park, making the entertainment complex the “Land of the Giants” with three world’s tallest attractions. “The SlingShot Group now has three world-record-setting attractions at ICON Park – The Orlando StarFlyer, SlingShot and FreeFall,” said owner Ritchie Armstrong. “We’re extremely excited to welcome guests from all over the world and give them the thrill of a lifetime!”
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

'Broken' Dog Changes Her Mom's Whole World | The Dodo Heroes

Woman finds a dog everyone thought was broken, her legs were completely stiff. They had to amputate both legs, not sure if she'd be able to walk again. But this dog is a fighter who ends up running perfectly with her siblings and inspires her mom to adopt 11 more!
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Gary Kramer's “Waterfowl of The World” Book

The book that chronicles a four-year, 40-country journey to photograph 165 unique species of waterfowl. I first heard of Gary Kramer in the 1990s. I had a feature story running in a magazine on elk hunting. All the support photos of live elk used in that story were taken by Gary. They instantly caught my attention.
PETS
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Australian Men Report Unsettling Yowie Sighting

A trio of Australian men claim that they spotted a Yowie while driving home from work and that their encounter with country's equivalent to Bigfoot left them understandably unsettled. The remarkable sighting reportedly occurred earlier this month after Seamus Fitzgerald, Stirling Slocock-Bennett, and a third unnamed coworker had finished at their job on some farmland in the rural community of Jimna in Queensland. As they drove down a desolate road, the tree men noticed something out of the ordinary beneath a streetlight ahead of them and they could not believe their eyes when they finally reached the curious sight and realized that it was a mysterious figure that they described as being slouched over.
AUSTRALIA
FanSided

FanSided

218K+
Followers
405K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy