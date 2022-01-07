Coconino sipes fill vacancy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Theresa Hatathlie to fill a vacant seat in Legislative District 7.
The board voted unanimously during a special session Thursday to appoint Hatathlie. The seat became vacant after state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai resigned on Dec. 22 to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior. Hatathlie is a Democrat like Peshlakai. She will serve the remainder of Peshlakai’s term.
A lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona, Hatathlie currently serves as the logistics coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0