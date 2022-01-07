ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WBPD believe shooting isolated

 4 days ago
Scene of shooting at South Main and Ross streets, Wilkes-Barre, Thursday night. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A man who suffered a gunshot wound was running away from the gunman, city police stated.

Police responded to a parking lot at South Main and Ross streets for gunfire and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The initial investigation revealed the victim, whose name was not released, met with two unknown men to engaged in a transaction.

While inside a vehicle, they became involved in a dispute and a suspect brandished a firearm. The victim attempted to grab the firearm and fled the vehicle sustaining a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the area and the victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the shooting was isolated to the victim and two suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.

