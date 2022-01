The semiconductor industry has gotten much attention over the last couple of years from consumers to lawmakers to investors because of the ubiquity of chips in electronic devices, cars, and yes, even in your refrigerator. Recently, there has been a massive shortage of chips due to a range of complicated factors. At the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, manufacturers canceled some of their orders of chips because of their anticipation that the world would enter a slowdown, and they would therefore not sell as many products. As countries exited lockdowns, central banks and lawmakers poured money into their economies to promote more spending and ultimately spur growth. With more cash in peoples’ bank accounts than ever before, an unprecedented demand for everything followed. At the same time, semiconductor manufacturers struggled to keep up.

