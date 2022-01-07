Sidney Poitier, trailblazing actor and first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dies at 94

(WGHP) — Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to The Independent.

Poitier was the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” He was also known for his roles in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

The Independent reports the news citing Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences describes Poitier as “ an esteemed actor and a respected humanitarian .”

The actor was born on Feb. 20, 1927, in Miami and grew up in both the Bahamas and the United States.

He received his first Oscar nomination for his role in “The Defiant Ones” (1958).

Poitier “remains a major inspirational figure among the creative community,” the Academy said.

