Twitter and Instagram were alive last night as users tweeted and posted about a power outage at Magic Kingdom that left many in the dark, even if only temporarily. Local news station FOX News 35 in Orlando confirmed the outage, saying it was first noticed around 6:00 p.m. All power was completely restored before 10:00 p.m. local time, and doesn’t seem to have affected every area of the theme park. However, according to reports, the outage was seen and felt aboard the Walt Disney World monorail system, on the ferryboats, and at some areas inside the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO