Turns out private planes aren’t just for the super rich, and you might just be able to get away in one – for a few nights, at least. If you fancy fulfilling all your airborne dreams, you should know that you can now stay the night in this Boeing 727, perched in the treetops in the Costa Rican jungle. The red plane is suspended on a 15-foot platform within the rainforest, allowing visitors to peep through the windows at some pretty incredible ocean views. You can even wander out onto the ‘terrace’ (aka the renovated wings of the plane) for a cocktail.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO