ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Rudiger doesn’t need ‘pampering’ to sign new Chelsea contract, Thomas Tuchel claims

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rfxmx_0dfTGGIW00

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Antonio Rudiger will not need any “pampering” as Chelsea continue talks with the Germany defender over a new Stamford Bridge contract.

Rudiger’s deal expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among those keen on his services.

The commanding centre-back has excelled under Tuchel and Chelsea remain determined to convince him to stay in west London.

But the Blues boss believes actions will speak louder than words when it comes to the quest to retain the 49-cap defender.

“I don’t know if it helps if I take him out for a lot of coffees, maybe it pushes him out,” said a chuckling Tuchel. “I don’t feel that he needs a lot of coffees with me; he’s a guy who needs to trust you, he needs to feel the connection, to feel the trust, and he wants to feel it by minutes and by actions.

“I don’t feel Toni that he needs a lot of words, pampering, coffee talks and invitations to dinners and whatever. He’s a top professional, this is what he has proved. He’s very important and nothing has changed.

“We’re in talks, it’s in good hands, because I trust the club 100 per cent and I have trust in my player. So it’s a no-problem situation for me, obviously also for Toni. He can still deliver, he had a fantastic match now in a back-four, so he’s super reliable.”

Chelsea will host non-league Chesterfield in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash, where Tuchel could look to ease the heavy fixture burden on senior players.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante will continue their Covid isolation, but Andreas Christensen could return after back trouble.

Kai Havertz will be able to play despite a broken finger and Cesar Azpilicueta avoided a muscle injury in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham, instead suffering just cramp.

While Tuchel will rotate Chelsea’s resources, he will also impress upon his players the importance of treating this encounter as seriously as any other.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game’s so popular,” said Tuchel. “So you will never hear me say we can’t lose, that would be hugely arrogant.

I don't know if it helps if I take him out for a lot of coffees, maybe it pushes him out!

Thomas Tuchel jokes about Antonio Rudiger

“That’s not the attitude we want to approach the game tomorrow. Of course we are favourites, we have the advantage of having no travel and we can play in front of our own fans.

“So yes we are huge favourites, yes we want to win and we demand it of ourselves, but we still respect the game and any opponent.

“You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, in any consequence you have to deliver. So we need to be ready, to have a strong squad and one ready to enjoy these minutes.”

Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee surgery has the Blues seeking extra left-wing-back cover this month.

Tuchel confirmed Chelsea are still looking into the possibility of recalling Emerson Palmieri on loan from Lyon.

The Blues are also understood to retain an interest in Everton’s Lucas Digne should no agreement be struck for Emerson’s Chelsea return this month.

Asked for an update on the wing-back search, Tuchel replied: “I will not give you any details on that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury with Ben Chilwell who will miss the whole season.

“And of course we know and appreciate Emerson as a player and a person.

“He had such a huge influence although he didn’t have too many minutes last season, because he’s a top guy and a top professional and he is still a Chelsea player.

“But it’s not only what I wish for. We’re looking into it on this position and that’s one of the options, but I will not comment further.”

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Battle on Despite Covid Troubles

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will continue to fight on despite their recent Covid-19 disruptions that have had a big impact on the rest of the squad. Chelsea had two Covid cases in the past week with Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante testing positive. They were set to return to training at Cobham on Tuesday providing they returned negative test results.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw: Non-league Kidderminster to host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth

Non-league Kidderminster were handed a dream home tie against West Ham of the Premier League in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds. Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield. Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Real Madrid#Paris Saint Germain#Covid
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy