Joey Bosa’s blunt assessment of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the postgame press conference back in Week 4 was one hell of a lightning bolt. “We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” the brutally honest Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher said of Carr after the Chargers’ 28-14 win back in Week 4. “And you saw on CC (Christian Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player, he’s been having a great year, but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down and he’s not as effective with a crowded pocket, so that was the key to it.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO