ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

These are the most popular holiday destinations for Brits as travel restrictions ease

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIrec_0dfTFVFy00

Spain has topped a list of countries Britons are planning to visit this year, according to a survey by ABTA, the Travel Association.

The poll of 2,000 consumers, taken at the end of 2021, revealed nearly a third (29 per cent) of respondents planned to visit the Med holiday favourite in 2022.

Second most popular was the US , with 18 per cent saying that they had plans to visit the States this year.

Third on the list was France - which has currently banned most British visitors - with 17 per cent saying they’d like to visit.

Italy and Greece rounded off the top five, chosen by 16 and 10 per cent of those polled respectively, while Canada and Turkey also made the top 10 list.

Spain had also topped ABTA’s list for 2021, while the US and France each moved up one spot this year.

Spain is currently open only to fully vaccinated British visitors , with no test required, while the US is open to fully vaccinated travellers who can show a negative result from a PCR or antigen test taken within the 24 hours before travel.

Of the countries on the list, all are open to some or all Britons except Australia - which has banned UK arrivals since the beginning of the pandemic and plans to lift restrictions in April 2022 at the earliest - and France, whose ban came into effect on 18 December.

“January is typically when people start to plan their holidays for the year ahead, so we’d encourage anyone who is thinking of booking a holiday to speak with an ABTA member,” said Graeme Buck, director of communications at ABTA.

“Whether they’re looking to visit one of these popular destinations or somewhere else entirely, our members are experts at finding the best holiday for their customers – and at a competitive price.

“They’ll also be there to look after their customers every step of the way, from doing all the research to keeping them up-to-date with any restrictions or changes they need to be aware of, so they can book and travel with confidence.”

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for 2022:

  1. Spain (29.3%)
  2. USA (18.1%)
  3. France (17.8%)
  4. Italy (16.4%)
  5. Greece (10.1%)
  6. Portugal (8.7%)
  7. Germany (8.2%)
  8. Australia (5.1%)
  9. Canada (4.5%)
  10. Turkey (4.0%)

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelexperta.com

Will I Have To Quarantine if I Travel to Mexico?

The coronavirus pandemic is without a doubt, it has changed the world as we know it. It is now more dangerous to travel anywhere in the world because of this pandemic. It may have come a little under control over time but it was really deadly in the early part of 2020. This disease has been responsible for a loss of life in the millions and it is still out there, carrying on.
TRAVEL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Brits#Italy#Britons#Abta#The Travel Association#British
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the Best Place in the World to Retire Overseas in 2022

One of Europe’s hidden gems is your best bet for retiring overseas, according to Live and Invest Overseas. The seaside region of Comporta, Portugal, took top honors in this year’s annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire. It scored particularly high grades in the Health Care (A+) and Crime (A) categories. It also ranked highly for Cost of Living (B+, at a monthly budget of $2,935) and Taxes (B).
WORLD
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
BBC

Canada party plane influencer 'idiots' fly home to face music

Canadian officials say a group of influencers whose rowdy behaviour on a flight led to their stranding in Mexico have flown home to face an inquiry. In a briefing, a top health official said that 27 had returned and were screened at the airport. Some of the group could face stiff punishments.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The best stress-free travel destinations to visit this year

We’ve heard a lot about the countries with the tightest travel restrictions and entry criteria this year – among them big-trip favourites New Zealand, Australia and Japan.But which nations are more relaxed on their Covid-related entry rules and domestic restrictions? We take a look at some of the least stringent countries for holiday admin – though it’s worth noting, of course, that this can mean authorities aren’t as hot on tracking and tracing Covid cases.Of course, travel rules in individual destinations can change at short notice, too, so always check the Foreign Office advice for your destination, and the local...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy