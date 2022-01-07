ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United’s fringe players to deal with lack of game time ‘in professional way’

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ilaB_0dfTFQqL00

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Manchester United ’s fringe players are unhappy with their lack of playing time under him but believes it is up to them to “deal with that in a professional way”.

The United interim manager added that those frustrated by their lack of opportunities have acted professionally to the best of his knowledge, though as many as 11 first-team players are understood to want to leave in search of regular football or a fresh start

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are among those keen to earn more regular opportunities elsewhere, with others like Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani nearing the end of their contracts.

Though Rangnick has inherited United’s bloated squad from predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it is up to United’s interim manager to lift morale among the camp following Monday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat by Wolves .

“This is not only an issue with a club like Manchester United, when you have a big squad – and we have a big squad,” Rangnick said.

“If you have that many players and only 10 outfield players can play, and three being substitutes, then of course you have quite a number of players – in our case, 12, 13, 14, who don’t even play or are not even in the squad.

“That those players are unhappy about the situation, it’s obvious, it’s clear. In total we have a big squad. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing, but I cannot do that in every game and that is an issue in our team as well as in other clubs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHkyQ_0dfTFQqL00

Rangnick added: “We have players with contracts expiring in the summer, we have maybe also one or two players who want to leave and are under contract.

“It’s about the players dealing with that in a professional way. Everybody has the chance to show in training, to show up and get chances to play. If this is not the case, then of course the player, club and agents need to discuss the situation.

“As far as I can tell so far, the players have been dealing with that in a professional way, I cannot say anything else. If I realise that is not the case, I will address that with the players direct.”

Despite the defeat by Wolves being Rangnick’s first in the job, it followed unimpressive performances against struggling Norwich and Newcastle as Man United have had problems adapting to Rangnick’s methods.

When asked if the players were buying into his style of play, famed for its intense pressing, Rangnick said: “They’re at least trying, I’m sure they are listening, and I think we showed in the last games against [Crystal] Palace, Burnley, and in parts against Norwich and Newcastle they are trying to follow the advice I give them.

“We conceded less goals than before, an average of 1.7 per game that we have conceded so far? It’s 0.6 in those six games. But yes, still, it’s about balance. We need to find the best possible balance between offence and defence, and this is still something we have to get better on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Man United#Manchester United#Wolves
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick not concerned by forward’s lack of goals

Ralf Rangnick is not concerned by Marcus Rashford’s form despite the Manchester United forward’s goalless streak extending to 11 games in the narrow FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa.Rashford has not found the net since scoring in United’s 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur back in October, during the final weeks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.The 24-year-old’s season started late after undergoing surgery on a longstanding shoulder problem and, despite scoring three in his first four appearances following his return, he has since struggled for consistency in front of goal.When asked for a reason behind Rashford’s form, Rangnick said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford’s struggles are no surprise after two years of ‘sacrifice’

What’s wrong with Marcus Rashford? Ralf Rangnick found that a difficult question to answer. “Actually, I don’t know,” the Manchester United interim manager admitted on Monday night, after watching his players only narrowly edge past Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. “He’s trying hard, he’s in training. He was doing really well in the last couple of days, that’s why he was quite rightly in the starting XI.”This was Rashford’s fourth start under Rangnick but he is still waiting for his first goal of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era. It is 11 games, in fact,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
dallassun.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy