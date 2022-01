Thankfully one lucky pup is now safe after being rescued just days ago. Bond Lake is located in Lewiston, New York, right near Niagara Falls. According to the bodycam footage seen above, a dog had ventured out on thin ice on January 5th. Some geese were sitting out there and the young pup of 10 months chased and ended up in the water. Police were called and an officer who isn't a stranger to making rescues stepped in for the save.

