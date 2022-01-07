ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Passing Attack vs. Falcons Pass Defense

By Bob Rose
 4 days ago

The New Orleans season comes down to a clash against their most bitter rival. For the Saints to continue their season, they need to have a better offensive performance than they got early in the first battle against Atlanta

Two bitter rivals square off when the Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints in the regular season finale for both teams. The 8-8 Saints need a win, plus some help, to slide into the playoffs. The 7-9 Falcons look for just their fourth sweep of the season series between the teams in last 20 years.

Atlanta took the first game between the two this year, a 27-25 win in New Orleans on Nov.7. Down 24-6 with less than eight minutes remaining, the Saints mounted a furious comeback behind backup QB Trevor Siemian to take a 25-24 lead with a minute to go. The Falcons countered with a last-second field goal for the win.

Siemian was playing because of a season-ending knee injury to QB Jameis Winston the previous week. Winston's injury was one of a mountain of injuries to the New Orleans offense this year.

Key absences, plus ineffective play on the field, has caused the Saints to plummet to 29th in total offense this season. They've averaged a meager 300.5 yards per outing and have struggled to move the ball all year.

New Orleans has fared slightly better in the running game, ranking 17th. However, their passing production is, by far, the lowest in the 16-year tenure of head coach Sean Payton.

The Falcons come into the week with the league's 24th ranked defense. They've allowed an average of 26.8 points and 364 yards/game and are ranked at the bottom of the NFL in third down percentage and red-zone efficiency.

Atlanta has surrendered at least 25 points and over 350 yards in ten games. Defensive inadequacies have caused them to finish with a losing record for a fourth consecutive season. However, the Falcons can knock their most heated rival from the postseason race.

New Orleans Passing Game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints average a paltry 188 yards/game through the air, ranking 31st in the league. Only the Chicago Bears average fewer passing yards. New Orleans is the only NFL team without a 300-yard passing performance this season.

Taysom Hill makes his ninth career start at quarterback this Sunday, fifth of the year. He's completed 56.8% of his throws this season for 871 yards and 3 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

Hill isn't the most polished or accurate passer, but has completed key throws in recent weeks to keep drives alive. He also brings terrific athleticism to the position and can escape the rush to make plays with his legs.

The team's receivers, a major weakness most of the year, has made more plays in recent weeks. It's still a thin position, especially with wideouts Tre'Quan Smith (chest) and Ty Montgomery (back) limited in practice this week.

Second-year WR Marquez Callaway has finally emerged as a consistent producer after a promising training camp.. Callaway leads the team with 46 receptions for 696 yards and six touchdowns. He has 16 catches and 255 yards in the last three games, including the team's only 100-yard outing from a wideout this season.

Explosive WR Deonte Harty had been the Saints most dependable wideout. Despite missing one game with injury and three more because of suspension, he has 33 receptions for 546 yards.

Callaway and Harty are no Michael Thomas, who hasn't played a down this season. They have developed into a more reliable tandem of targets than they were early in the year. Undrafted third-year wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey has also become a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks.

Humphrey has 12 catches for 223 yards this season. Ten receptions and 192 yards have come in the last five games. Tre'Quan Smith, a former third-round choice, has more natural ability than Humphrey, but has never been a consistent weapon.

Tight end is another spot that hasn't been reliable for the Saints this season. Second-year players Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, and veteran Nick Vannett have combined for just 46 receptions and 522 yards.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) avoids Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara remains the team's best offensive threat and focal point for defenses. Kamara has 45 catches for 424 yards and five scores. It's well below his usual receiving production because of quarterback inconsistencies and four games missed with a knee injury.

In spite of career low receiving numbers, Kamara is a gamebreaking threat capable of carrying the offense. Veteran RB Mark Ingram is also a solid receiver out of the backfield. However, Ingram is dealing with a knee injury that could sideline him for a second straight outing.

Saints quarterbacks have been sacked 36 times this season and have often been under heavy duress despite the third fewest passing attempts in the league. Erratic performances from their interior blockers and the absence of elite tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk have short-circuited the entire offense.

Armstead has missed six of the last eight games and has yet to practice this week because of a knee injury. Ramczyk returned to practice on limited duty this week, but has missed the last seven contests with his own knee injury.

Atlanta Pass Defense

Falcons end Steven Means (55) hits Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) causing a fumble recovered by Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons rank 19th against the pass, surrendering an average of 236 yards/game. Opposing quarterbacks have just three 300-yard outings against Falcons coverage, but have completed 68% of their throws.

Atlanta has sacked opposing passers just 17 times, fewest in the NFL. Veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler was brought in last offseason to upgrade the pass rush. Fowler leads the team in sacks, but has just 4.5 takedowns and 16 pressures.

Steven Means complements Fowler on the outside in the Falcons base front. Means is a big-bodied defender who plays well in the trenches, but has no sacks and just 8 pressures. Atlanta's defensive has provided little disruption either inside or outside.

Veteran DT/DE Grady Jarrett is the team’s best down lineman. Jarrett is capable of blowing up opposing pass blocking and leads the team with 12 QB hits, but has just one sack. Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft choice in 2020, has flashed promise but has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) against Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Atlanta has a pair of athletic inside linebackers who are among the most underrated in the league. Foyesade Oluokun and Deion Jones lead the team in tackles, but each are equally effective in coverage and as blitzers. The two have combined for 4 sacks and 11 QB hits while blanketing opposing backs and tight ends in coverage.

Oluokun has been Atlanta's shining star on defense. He's broken up six passes, is tied for the team-high with 3 interceptions, and has two sacks and 9 pressures to go with his NFL-best 179 tackles.

The Falcons secondary has allowed six outings of at least 90 yards this season. Second-year CB A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick in 2020, has emerged as the team's top defensive back. A physical defender, Terrell has 3 interceptions, 15 passes broken up, and has allowed 51% completion percentage when targeted.

Terrell is the only Atlanta corner to have an interception this season. Fabian Moreau, Kendall Sheffield, and Avery Williams have terrific speed but have repeatedly been beaten for big plays this year.

The Falcons have a trio of safeties who have accounted for six turnovers and 10 passes broken up. Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Richie Grant are athletic in the open field and are capable of taking on slot coverage duties.

What to Watch

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Siemian quarterbacked the Saints when these teams met in November. Siemian completed 29 of 41 throws for 249 yards and two scores in the loss, 111 of that came in the final three drives while rallying from a 24-6 deficit.

Taysom Hill had great success in his two starts against Atlanta last year. Hill completed 75% of his throws for 265 yards and two touchdowns in those matchups. He also added 132 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher.

The Falcons will need to find a way to contain Hill outside the pocket. However, the Saints must protect their signal caller better, especially if again without both of their top tackles. In the first matchup, Atlanta sacked Siemian once but recorded seven QB hits.

New Orleans also needs to get Kamara in space more often. The Falcons are one of the few teams in the league who have been able to contain the dynamic back.

In nine career meetings against Atlanta, Kamara has caught 44 passes for 352 yards, averaged 57 yards on the ground, and scored just three touchdowns.

The Saints wideouts need to make plays against the Falcons secondary.  In the Week 9 matchup between these teams, New Orleans receivers were credited with eight dropped passes.

Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway must continue their recent standout play to give Hill reliable targets down the field. The Saints best chance at offensive success will be on the ground, but the passing game needs to make plays to maintain balance.

The New Orleans season comes down to a clash against their most bitter rival. For the Saints to continue their season, they need to have a better offensive performance than they got early in the first battle against Atlanta.

