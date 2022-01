If you have been a keen player of Call of Duty: Warzone, then you know that issues and glitches are part of the package most of the time. Despite the intense competition between players, survival may not always be dependent on your skill, especially not when players can turn invisible and get the drop on you. The latest Call of Duty: Warzone bug comes in the form of the new Awoken operator skin for Francis, which turns players invisible in certain situations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO