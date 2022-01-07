Everywhere from Emily In Paris you can actually visit, to live your best Emily Cooper life

Netflix released the highly anticipated second season of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 22, just in time to binge over the holidays. ICYM season one: When the Chicago marketing group she works for acquires French firm Savoir, protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself moving to Paris for the year to provide an American perspective in the Paris office. Emily attempts to win over her colleagues—her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), in particular—while acquainting herself with French culture. Fortunately, Emily befriends Mindy (Ashley Park), another Paris transplant; Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), a local chef and her downstairs neighbor; and Camille (Camille Razat), an art gallerist who takes Emily under her wing and happens to be Gabriel’s girlfriend. Unfortunately, Emily only discovers Gabriel is dating Camille after kissing him. After trying to set aside their mutual feelings for the better half of season one, Emily and Gabriel sleep together after he decides that he is leaving Paris, and consequently Camille, to open his own restaurant. What was supposed to be a declaration of love and goodbye turns into trouble when Antoine (William Abadie), a Savoir client, offers to finance a restaurant in Paris with Gabriel as the head chef.

