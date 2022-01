I cannot stress how sad it makes me know that there’s so much violence happening in the city of Killeen, Texas. Last week we witnessed a shooting on Jasper Road, and thank God no one was harmed to the point of no return. But either way, it goes without saying that’s always a scary moment for anybody, and especially for parents and a family member knowing that their loved one has been shot.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO