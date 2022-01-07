These 25 memes about Stay Close on Netflix are even more wild than *that* ending

Stay Close is the latest Harlan Coben adaption to hit Netflix, and it’s just as captivating as what came before. To mark its launch on the platform – on New Year’s Eve – we had the pleasure of speaking to leading cast-members James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish, as well as Richard Armitage and the author of the original novel himself, Harlan Coben. Don’t miss our fascinating interviews below, as we talk about the challenges in keeping secrets, reference points for playing detectives, and their experiences first reading the scripts. Nesbitt and Parish also talk about signing up to a mini-series and how that differs from a show that has potential to last for years, while Armitage and Coben talk about their collaboration, with the latter speaking about letting go of his material and whether it’s hard leaving it in the hands of others. Watch both interviews in their entirety below.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO