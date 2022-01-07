Garbage truck rolls after crash with semi in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck and a semi that blocked traffic in Wyoming.

It happened before 9:30 a.m. Friday on 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue.

The garbage truck flipped over, spilling at least some of its haul.

There were minor injuries to the people involved.

Both trucks blocked traffic, causing westbound 28th Street to be shut down between Division and Buchanan. The lanes reopened around 11:40 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.