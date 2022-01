All content creators realize that originality is essential. Remakes and reboots exist in Hollywood, taking advantage of successful older movies by overhauling them and presenting them for a new audience. Still, even these transformations typically fail unless they genuinely add something novel to the experience. If you write an article or create a video that’s a simple rehash of something someone else already did, not only will you fail to get value out of the piece you created, you may also run into reputation issues, becoming known as a plagiarizer.

