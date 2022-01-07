LA City Council to Consider Temporary Closure of Historic Beachwood Stairs

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council today will consider installing a gate to temporarily close the historic Beachwood Stairs in the Hollywood Hills until repairs are made.

According to Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the Hollywood Hills area, the stairs require more than $100,000 worth of repairs and funds haven't been identified for the project.

Raman's motion, if approved by the City Council, would allocate $3,312 to install a gate at the stairway, which is located at 3020 and 3030 Beachwood Drive. The stairs have already been blocked off to the public with temporary materials.

``Right now, the stairs pose a significant public safety hazard,'' Raman said on Twitter Wednesday. ``This closure is intended to protect users from any physical harm while our team works to secure funding for the repairs.''

Raman added that her office has received concern about the stairs' closure, which she reiterated would be a temporary measure. She said her office is working with the Board of Public Works to create a scope of work for the repair project.

The staircase is inside the Hollywoodland area and connects North Beachwood Drive to Hollyridge Drive. The staircase is part of an urban hiking loop that utilizes a series of staircases in the area: https://bit.ly/3eW04xx.

A group of the area's staircases were declared a Historic-Cultural Monument in 1991 as part of the designation ``Hollywoodland's Granite Retaining Wall and Interconnecting Granite Stairs.''