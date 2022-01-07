Stocks fall after disappointing jobs report

Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock (NASDAQ: NSSC) is down 8% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was roughly unchanged over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -8.2% and -13%, respectively, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. Napco announced a 2-for-1 stock split in December, which came in effect last week, but the sharp share price drop since, comes as a surprise after NSSC reported strong Q1 ’22 earnings in early November (Napco’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue at $31.05 million, up strongly from $23.17 million in Q1 ’21. Additionally, operating expenses grew at a slower rate than the growth in revenue, leading to operating margins rising from 11.5% in Q1 ’21 to 13.5% in Q1 ’22. Combined with a $3.9 million gain on debt extinguishment and a lower effective tax rate, EPS rose from $0.13 to $0.42 over this period.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO