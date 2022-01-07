ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall after disappointing jobs report

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
 4 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — The jobs recovery may be losing steam. But the unemployment rate continued to fall, and workers are still bringing home bigger paychecks. Investors don't seem sure what to think about those mixed messages. Stocks closed lower Friday after the US government reported that...

Zacks.com

5 Bank Stocks to Buy as Fed Signals Faster Rate Hikes

Yesterday, the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting were released. It showed that the Fed officials are highly concerned about the “elevated levels of inflation” and the tighter job market. The officials are ready to get more aggressive in dialing back the ultra-easy monetary policies, which were introduced in March 2020 to support the U.S. economy from COVID-19 related slowdown.
STOCKS
Forbes

After A Disappointing Last Month, Napco Security Technologies Stock Looks Poised For A Comeback

Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock (NASDAQ: NSSC) is down 8% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was roughly unchanged over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -8.2% and -13%, respectively, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. Napco announced a 2-for-1 stock split in December, which came in effect last week, but the sharp share price drop since, comes as a surprise after NSSC reported strong Q1 ’22 earnings in early November (Napco’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue at $31.05 million, up strongly from $23.17 million in Q1 ’21. Additionally, operating expenses grew at a slower rate than the growth in revenue, leading to operating margins rising from 11.5% in Q1 ’21 to 13.5% in Q1 ’22. Combined with a $3.9 million gain on debt extinguishment and a lower effective tax rate, EPS rose from $0.13 to $0.42 over this period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.59% higher to $1,064.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.41% to 15,153.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $179.09 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
CNN

